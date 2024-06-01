type here...
TGMA 24: Amaarae pulls out from performing; Says Charter House disrespected her team

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian musician Amaarae says she won’t be performing at the highly awaited 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), which will be held on June 1, 2024, at the Grand Arena.

The famous female singer has given reasons for her decision, including a lack of professionalism from the event’s production staff and several unfulfilled technical requirements.

Amaarae also disclosed that she spent $30,000 on flight tickets, stage and red carpet outfits, crew and band salaries and accommodation.

Read Amaarae’s complaint below…

