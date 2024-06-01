type here...
TGMA 24: Watch the ongoing Telecel Ghana Music Awards here
News

TGMA 24: Watch the ongoing Telecel Ghana Music Awards here

By Armani Brooklyn
TGMA 24 Watch the ongoing Telecel Ghana Music Awards here

On Thursday 28th March 2024, the nominees for various categories of the 25th Ghana Music Awards were announced.

The announcement occurred during the awards ceremony’s launch at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

Artistes such as Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy were nominated for the prestigious ‘Artiste Of The Year’ award.

Telecel Ghana has been revealed as the headline sponsor for this year’s ceremony which is scheduled for today June 1 2024

Gospel singer Celestine Donkor and Afrobeat artiste Olivetheboye were some artists who enchanted patrons with stellar performances at the launch.

Stream the ongoing awards event here…

Source:GHpage

