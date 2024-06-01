TGMA24: Watch Stonebwoy’s colourful arrival at the event inside his expensive Rolls Royce

Stonebwoy who’s competing for the prestigious ‘Artiste Of The Year’ award has arrived at the venue of the awards ceremony inside his expensive Rolls Royce.

A video from his arrival that has surfaced on social media shows the dancehall musician driving his Rolls Royce while being led by a set of motorriders.

As reported, Stonebwoy who’s hoping to win his second ‘Artiste Of The Year’ award attended the event with his wife, Dr Louisa.

Known in real life as Livingstone Sekletse, Stonebwoy who received the highest nominations [11] has had a remarkable year, marked by a series of high-profile collaborations that have reverberated across the music world. Some of his standout features include:

I. Bob Marley ft. Stonebwoy – “Buffalo Soldier” (refix)

II. King Cruff ft. Stonebwoy – “Shedoeneed”

III.Beenie Man ft. Stonebwoy – “Zimm”

IV. Kidi ft. Stonebwoy – “Likor”

V. Fameye ft. Stonebwoy – “Not God” remix

VI. Morgan Heritage ft. Stonebwoy – “Who Deh Like”

VII.10tik ft. Stonebwoy – “Vibes of the Night”

VIII.Bisa Kdei ft. Stonebwoy – “Part”

IX. Jah Cure ft. Stonebwoy – “Everything”

X- Mishasha ft. Stonebwoy – “Papab”

XI- Jhasy ft. Stonebwoy – “Muchacha”

XII- Camidoh ft. Stonebwoy – “Brown”

His live performances have been equally impressive, lighting up stages at events such as Ibiza Festival, Central University SRC Week, 3FM All White Party, Festive Festival, Bhim Concert 2023, TECNO CAMON 20 Launch, and many more.

His presence and energy have made him a staple in both local and international music scenes.