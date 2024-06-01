type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTGMA24: Watch Stonebwoy's colourful arrival at the event inside his expensive Rolls...
News

TGMA24: Watch Stonebwoy’s colourful arrival at the event inside his expensive Rolls Royce

By Armani Brooklyn
TGMA24 Watch Stonebwoy's colourful arrival at the event inside his expensive Rolls Royce

Stonebwoy who’s competing for the prestigious ‘Artiste Of The Year’ award has arrived at the venue of the awards ceremony inside his expensive Rolls Royce.

A video from his arrival that has surfaced on social media shows the dancehall musician driving his Rolls Royce while being led by a set of motorriders.

As reported, Stonebwoy who’s hoping to win his second ‘Artiste Of The Year’ award attended the event with his wife, Dr Louisa.

Known in real life as Livingstone Sekletse, Stonebwoy who received the highest nominations [11] has had a remarkable year, marked by a series of high-profile collaborations that have reverberated across the music world. Some of his standout features include:

I. Bob Marley ft. Stonebwoy – “Buffalo Soldier” (refix)

II. King Cruff ft. Stonebwoy – “Shedoeneed”

III.Beenie Man ft. Stonebwoy – “Zimm”

IV. Kidi ft. Stonebwoy – “Likor”

V. Fameye ft. Stonebwoy – “Not God” remix

VI. Morgan Heritage ft. Stonebwoy – “Who Deh Like”

VII.10tik ft. Stonebwoy – “Vibes of the Night”

VIII.Bisa Kdei ft. Stonebwoy – “Part”

IX. Jah Cure ft. Stonebwoy – “Everything”

X- Mishasha ft. Stonebwoy – “Papab”

XI- Jhasy ft. Stonebwoy – “Muchacha”

XII- Camidoh ft. Stonebwoy – “Brown”

His live performances have been equally impressive, lighting up stages at events such as Ibiza Festival, Central University SRC Week, 3FM All White Party, Festive Festival, Bhim Concert 2023, TECNO CAMON 20 Launch, and many more.

His presence and energy have made him a staple in both local and international music scenes.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Sunday, June 2, 2024
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
2.2mph
20 %
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways