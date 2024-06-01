type here...
TGMA25: Check out the full list of award winners

By Qwame Benedict
The Telecel Ghana Music Awards as usual came in with many surprises.

One of the biggest awards ceremonies in the Ghanaian music industry, the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event had a lot of performances from Stonebwoy, King Paluta, Efya, Kuami Eugene, King Promise etc with Akwaboah, Eno, Fameye and others pulling up a surprise.

We present to you the full list of award winners on the night.

Artiste of the Year

Best Male vocal performance

Kofi Karikari – Till Eternity

Best Female Vocal Performance

Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My hands

Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year

Black Sherif

Best Hiplife Song

King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix

Best Highlife Artist

Kuami Eugene

Best Reggae/Dancehall song

Kofi Kinaata – Effiekuma Love

Best Music Video

Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Best Highlife Song

Amerado ft Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix

Best Hip Hop Song

Otan – Sarkodie

Best Afrobeats Song

Goodsin – Olivetheboy

Collaboration of the Year

Likor – Kidi ft Stonebwoy

Best Afrobeat/AfroPop Artist

King Promise

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Amakye Dede

Best Afro Pop song

Terminator – King Promise

Best Gospel Song 

Aseda – Nacee

International Collaboration of the Year

Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi

Producer of the Year

MOG Beatz

Best African Artiste

Davido

Best Gospel Artiste

Nacee

Songwriter of the Year

Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi

Best Rap Performance

Strongman – Dear God

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy

Album EP of the Year

Stonebwoy – 5th Dimension

Record of the Year

Stonebwoy – Manodzi

New Artiste of the Year

King Paluta

Source:GhPage

