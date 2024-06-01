TGMA25: Check out the full list of award winners

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards as usual came in with many surprises.
One of the biggest awards ceremonies in the Ghanaian music industry, the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.
The event had a lot of performances from Stonebwoy, King Paluta, Efya, Kuami Eugene, King Promise etc with Akwaboah, Eno, Fameye and others pulling up a surprise.
We present to you the full list of award winners on the night.
Artiste of the Year
Best Male vocal performance
Kofi Karikari – Till Eternity
Best Female Vocal Performance
Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My hands
Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year
Black Sherif
Best Hiplife Song
King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix
Best Highlife Artist
Kuami Eugene
Best Reggae/Dancehall song
Kofi Kinaata – Effiekuma Love
Best Music Video
Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi
Best Highlife Song
Amerado ft Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix
Best Hip Hop Song
Otan – Sarkodie
Best Afrobeats Song
Goodsin – Olivetheboy
Collaboration of the Year
Likor – Kidi ft Stonebwoy
Best Afrobeat/AfroPop Artist
King Promise
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Amakye Dede
Best Afro Pop song
Terminator – King Promise
Best Gospel Song
Aseda – Nacee
International Collaboration of the Year
Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi
Producer of the Year
MOG Beatz
Best African Artiste
Davido
Best Gospel Artiste
Nacee
Songwriter of the Year
Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi
Best Rap Performance
Strongman – Dear God
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy
Album EP of the Year
Stonebwoy – 5th Dimension
Record of the Year
Stonebwoy – Manodzi
New Artiste of the Year
King Paluta