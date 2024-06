After Over 15 years of trying to find his feet in the music space, King Paluta is celebrating a massive win at the just-ended 25th Telecel Ghana Music 2024.

Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly known as King Paluta in music circles won the Best New Artiste of the Year at #TGMA25.

His story in music is one to study and pay attention to. Paluta started music many years ago and has stayed on his ground hoping for a better day and indeed the better day is her.