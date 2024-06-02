TGMA25: StoneBwoy Wins Artiste Of The Year

One of the Ghanaian music industry’s biggest awards ceremonies is the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

It was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, which was the scene of a wide variety of performances, surprises, and loads of delight.

The show, held on June 1st, 2024, was hosted by Chris Atoh and Naa Ashorkor.

The most coveted award for the night is the Artist of the Year. And as expected it has generated the massive conversation of the night and in the awards scheme.

After careful details and votes, StoneBwoy has won the Artiste of The Year at the Silver Jubilee (25 Years) of the TGMA.

Congratulations are to the BHIM President. He won over King Promise, Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Nacee and Kuami Eugene.