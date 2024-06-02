TGMA25: Strongman wins his first-ever TGMA Award as the Best Rapper

It is all joy as Rapper Strong Man has won his first-ever Ghana Music Award. He Won the Best Rap Performance at the ongoing 25th Telecel Ghana Music Award.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards as usual came in with many surprises.

One of the biggest awards ceremonies in the Ghanaian music industry, the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

For years now, Strongman has ‘yearned’ the Best Rap Performance Category at then-VGMAs which he lost to other rappers like Amerado, Lyrical Joe and the likes, many times.

It seems the transition from Vodafone to Telecel has brought some rays of blessings to the Rapper, earning him the bragging right for the next year.

Being his first time winning the ward to his credit, Strong Man is expected to come on stronger and better in the coming years.

Congratulations to Naasei The Strongman