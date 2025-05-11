TGMA26: Full List Of Winners

The much-anticipated TGMA has successfully come to an end, with King Promise emerging as the artiste of the year. Meanwhile, let us look at the other winners;

Unsung Artiste of the Year: Yaw Darling ?Best Hiplife Song of the Year: Bad Feelins by Tulenkey ?Best Male Vocalist of the Year: Joe Mettle ?Best Female Vocal Performance: Esther Godwyll ?Best Highlife Song of the Year: King Paluta: Makoma ?Best Hiphop Song of the Year: Kweku Smoke (Holy Ghost) ?Best Collaboration of the Year: KiDi ft Black Sherif(Lomolomo) ?Best International Collaboration of the Year: Diana Hamilton ft Mercy Chinwo (This is the Doing of the Lord) ?Best Afropop Song of the Year: King Promise (Paris) ?Lifetime Achievement Award: Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo band. ?Best Traditional Song of the Year: Empress Gifty(Watch Me) ?Best Afrobeats Song of the Year: OliveTheBoy(Asylum) ?Best Video of the Year: Stonebwoy(Jerejere) ?Best Gospel Artiste: Joe Mettle ?Producer of the Year: Khendi Beatz (Aseda) ?Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year: King Promise ?Best Urban /Contemporary Gospel: Team Eternity Ghana ?Best African Song of the Year: Tshwala Bam by Burna Boy, TitoM and Yuppe ?Best Highlife Artiste of the Year: Fameye ?Songwriter of the Year: Kofi Kinaata(Saman) ?Rap Performance of the Year: Kweku Smoke ?Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste: Stonebwoy ?Group of the Year: Team Eternity Ghana ?Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year: Kweku Smoke ?Best Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year: Stonebwoy ?Best Album/EP of the Year: King Promise ?Record/Best Sound of the Year: Ayisi(Can I live) ?Best New Artiste of the Year: Beeztrap ?Music for Development: Epixode ?Most Popular Song of the Year: Aseda(King Paluta) ?Artiste of the Year: King Promise