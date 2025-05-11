TGMA26: Full List Of Winners

The much-anticipated TGMA has successfully come to an end, with King Promise emerging as the artiste of the year. Meanwhile, let us look at the other winners;
- Unsung Artiste of the Year: Yaw Darling
- ?Best Hiplife Song of the Year: Bad Feelins by Tulenkey
- ?Best Male Vocalist of the Year: Joe Mettle
- ?Best Female Vocal Performance: Esther Godwyll
- ?Best Highlife Song of the Year: King Paluta: Makoma
- ?Best Hiphop Song of the Year: Kweku Smoke (Holy Ghost)
- ?Best Collaboration of the Year: KiDi ft Black Sherif(Lomolomo)
- ?Best International Collaboration of the Year: Diana Hamilton ft Mercy Chinwo (This is the Doing of the Lord)
- ?Best Afropop Song of the Year: King Promise (Paris)
- ?Lifetime Achievement Award: Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo band.
- ?Best Traditional Song of the Year: Empress Gifty(Watch Me)
- ?Best Afrobeats Song of the Year: OliveTheBoy(Asylum)
- ?Best Video of the Year: Stonebwoy(Jerejere)
- ?Best Gospel Artiste: Joe Mettle
- ?Producer of the Year: Khendi Beatz (Aseda)
- ?Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year: King Promise
- ?Best Urban /Contemporary Gospel: Team Eternity Ghana
- ?Best African Song of the Year: Tshwala Bam by Burna Boy, TitoM and Yuppe
- ?Best Highlife Artiste of the Year: Fameye
- ?Songwriter of the Year: Kofi Kinaata(Saman)
- ?Rap Performance of the Year: Kweku Smoke
- ?Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste: Stonebwoy
- ?Group of the Year: Team Eternity Ghana
- ?Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year: Kweku Smoke
- ?Best Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year: Stonebwoy
- ?Best Album/EP of the Year: King Promise
- ?Record/Best Sound of the Year: Ayisi(Can I live)
- ?Best New Artiste of the Year: Beeztrap
- ?Music for Development: Epixode
- ?Most Popular Song of the Year: Aseda(King Paluta)
- ?Artiste of the Year: King Promise