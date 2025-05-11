type here...
TGMA26: Full List Of Winners

By Mzta Churchill

The much-anticipated TGMA has successfully come to an end, with King Promise emerging as the artiste of the year. Meanwhile, let us look at the other winners;

  1. Unsung Artiste of the Year: Yaw Darling
  2. ?Best Hiplife Song of the Year: Bad Feelins by Tulenkey
  3. ?Best Male Vocalist of the Year: Joe Mettle
  4. ?Best Female Vocal Performance: Esther Godwyll
  5. ?Best Highlife Song of the Year: King Paluta: Makoma
  6. ?Best Hiphop Song of the Year: Kweku Smoke (Holy Ghost)
  7. ?Best Collaboration of the Year: KiDi ft Black Sherif(Lomolomo)
  8. ?Best International Collaboration of the Year: Diana Hamilton ft Mercy Chinwo (This is the Doing of the Lord)
  9. ?Best Afropop Song of the Year: King Promise (Paris)
  10. ?Lifetime Achievement Award: Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo band.
  11. ?Best Traditional Song of the Year: Empress Gifty(Watch Me)
  12. ?Best Afrobeats Song of the Year: OliveTheBoy(Asylum)
  13. ?Best Video of the Year: Stonebwoy(Jerejere)
  14. ?Best Gospel Artiste: Joe Mettle
  15. ?Producer of the Year: Khendi Beatz (Aseda)
  16. ?Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year: King Promise
  17. ?Best Urban /Contemporary Gospel: Team Eternity Ghana
  18. ?Best African Song of the Year: Tshwala Bam by Burna Boy, TitoM and Yuppe
  19. ?Best Highlife Artiste of the Year: Fameye
  20. ?Songwriter of the Year: Kofi Kinaata(Saman)
  21. ?Rap Performance of the Year: Kweku Smoke
  22. ?Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste: Stonebwoy
  23. ?Group of the Year: Team Eternity Ghana
  24. ?Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year: Kweku Smoke
  25. ?Best Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year: Stonebwoy
  26. ?Best Album/EP of the Year: King Promise
  27. ?Record/Best Sound of the Year: Ayisi(Can I live)
  28. ?Best New Artiste of the Year: Beeztrap
  29. ?Music for Development: Epixode
  30. ?Most Popular Song of the Year: Aseda(King Paluta)
  31. ?Artiste of the Year: King Promise
