“Thank You” tour turns showdown as Kennedy Agyapong publicly fights Abronye

By Mzta Churchill

A disturbing video from the NPP’s “Thank you” tour has flown across social media platforms.

As it was initially published by Gh Page, the NPP is currently touring all the parts of Ghana, even though it is not election for them to canvass for votes.

Per the information shared earlier, the purpose of the tour was to thank all and sundry who voted for them in the last election despite their loss.

Today, April 28, the NPP bigwigs, Dr. Bawumia, and Kennedy Agyapong among others stormed Brekum to thank them for their votes.

While at Brekum, Abronye and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong could be seen throwing shades at each other during their speeches.

As they continuously threw jabs at each other, the duo lost their cool and fought boot for boot.

Ayisha Modi pro max- Hopeson Ardoye reveals Samira Bawumia is for the street as he exposes Dr. Bawumia & wife big-time

