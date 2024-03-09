All that big head, no sense- netizens blast Abro for spewing nonsense about Kyekyeku

- Advertisement -

Angry Ghanaians have torn into media personality and FIPAG PRO, Abro The Big Mouth, calling him all sorts of names.

This comes after the self-acclaimed blogger in an interview labeled actor Kyekyeku a disrespectful young guy.

Abro does not understand why Kyekyeku, who is not even an official member of the movie industry would premiere a movie and refuse to invite him and other FIPAG executives.

“There are some key people you should give that respect. I am key to Kyekyeku. He should know that by now. FIPAG he did not invite us, a whole FIPAG he did not invite us”, Abro said.

He added, “I am talking as FIPAG pro and I am the one responsible for making this known. What am I going to do there? Someone is doing his program and he did not invite me so what am I going to do there?”.

Well, netizens have taken Abro to the cleaners following his comment about the fast-rising Kumawood actor.

Many netizens are of the view that “If you were not invited it means we don’t need you there … With or without you and your so-called people didn’t pay or support him in any form so respect yourself”.

Others also think “Eiiii Abro Abro please don’t say that you people in you and your team are Jealous “Kyekyeku and your father Dr likee and Akabenezr teams don’t mind Anybody Abor Eiii trouble why”.

Others who lost their cool angrily went to the comment section to write “Abro stop fooling Kwasea Kwa”.