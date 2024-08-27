The All Black Party was the unveiling of lesbobo and trumu trumu influencers in Ghana – Rashad fumes (Video)

Over the weekend, the Ridge Condos Hotel in Kumasi played host to a glamorous two-day All-Black Party which attracted a alot of Ghana’s most prominent influencers and celebrities.

The star-studded event, attended by popular figures like Hajia Bintu, Charlie Dior, The Mitch Brothers, and award-winning musicians such as Stonebwoy, Gyakie, and Medikal, has since become the centre of heated discussions on social media.

While the party’s initial buzz was centred around the impressive lineup of attendees, the presence of several notable members of the LGBTQ community has sparked intense debate online.

One of the most talked-about moments was the appearance of popular Snapchat influencer Headucator, who attended the event dressed as a woman, a look he is widely known for.

Other male influencers, who also subtly adopted feminine styles have contributed to what many are now calling a deliberate showcase of LGBTQ identities within the event.

Fueling the controversy, award-winning Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, Rashad, has made bold claims about the nature of the event.

According to Rashad, the All-Black Party was specifically organized to promote the LGBTQ community in Ghana.

Speaking on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, he asserted that the organizers intentionally invited LGBTQ influencers to the event to further their visibility and influence.

Rashad’s statements have received mixed reactions from social media users.

Some support his call for action, while others argue that such events should be a space for freedom of expression, regardless of one’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

In his remarks, Rashad also suggested that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, should take decisive measures to curb what he perceives as the increasing promotion of LGBTQ culture in Kumasi.