type here...
GhPageEntertainmentThe alleged 3rd baby mama of Zionfelix speaks for the first time
Entertainment

The alleged 3rd baby mama of Zionfelix speaks for the first time

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

The alleged 3rd baby mama of Zionfelix, Celestina Amoako Atta has for once dropped her reaction to the news of her being the baby mama of the blogger.

There’s this widespread rumour that Ghanaian celebrity blogger Zionfelix has another baby mama living in the UK aside from the known ones, Erica and Minalyn.

According to the news, the lady recently gave birth to a baby days after Minalyn and Erica’s.

Though the rumours are unconfirmed, photos of the lady seen holding a baby stroller is fast trending online.

READ ALSO: Alleged Zionfelix baby mama 3 pops up

Well, she has reacted. In a post earlier this afternoon, Celestine has debunked rumours of being the baby mama of the blogger or having an affair with him.

She continues that she has never met the blogger (Zionfelix) before nor have any form of contact with him.

“Hello guys, there is news going round that I am a 3rd baby mama to a certain blogger. Kindly disregard the news. I have never met that blogger before nor have any form of contact with him. I also don’t have any baby neither am I pregnant. Thank You” Amoako wrote on her page.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 6, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
4.8mph
75 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News