The alleged 3rd baby mama of Zionfelix, Celestina Amoako Atta has for once dropped her reaction to the news of her being the baby mama of the blogger.

There’s this widespread rumour that Ghanaian celebrity blogger Zionfelix has another baby mama living in the UK aside from the known ones, Erica and Minalyn.

According to the news, the lady recently gave birth to a baby days after Minalyn and Erica’s.

Though the rumours are unconfirmed, photos of the lady seen holding a baby stroller is fast trending online.

Well, she has reacted. In a post earlier this afternoon, Celestine has debunked rumours of being the baby mama of the blogger or having an affair with him.

She continues that she has never met the blogger (Zionfelix) before nor have any form of contact with him.

“Hello guys, there is news going round that I am a 3rd baby mama to a certain blogger. Kindly disregard the news. I have never met that blogger before nor have any form of contact with him. I also don’t have any baby neither am I pregnant. Thank You” Amoako wrote on her page.