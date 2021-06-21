type here...
News

The audio is over 20 years – Dag Heward Mills begs Asantehene

By Qwame Benedict
Dag Heward and Otumfour
The founder and leader of Lighthouse Chapel International Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has reacted to his leaked audio where he was heard passing some comments about the Asantehene.

In an apology letter to the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II, he revealed that the said audio is from a sermon he did some 20 years ago.

He explained that the audio which went viral some days ago is just a ploy by some people who have vowed to make sure his church is closed down in that region at all cost.

Read the letter below:

Source:Ghpage

