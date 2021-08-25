type here...
The bad MP is better than the best pastor in Ghana – Former MP

By Qwame Benedict
George Kofi Arthur
George Kofi Arthur who is the former member of Parliament for Amenfi Central is of the view that the worst MP in parliament is better than the best pastor or preacher in the country.

According to him, the perception out there that MP’s enjoy more than the citizens are not true citing some examples of other government officials enjoying more than members of Parliament.

Speaking during an interview on Okay FM he stated:

“Afia write this down, the worst MP equals to the best Pastor. The MP who is going to Parliament incurs a lost of over GHC500,000 for campaigns. Even those who contested him or her and lost incurred more losses than him but not make it to Parliament.”

He continued that, “After coming to Parliament, the Member of Parliament has to take loans to save him from shame. When you take a look at other political actors and civil servants who equate to the MP, Council of State, Judiciary, Executive, DCEs, local government the government gives them cars, houses to live in, maidservants, watchmen, garden boy but MPs are not given this”

The MP went to Bank for a loan and Parliament guaranteed the loan for the MP.

“After taking the loan, the MP looks for his own driver, maidservant, and all those things I’ve mentioned. Besides that, the money he spent on the election is still outstanding but he is satisfying the constituents who voted for him. So whatever money he gets in Parliament or from his stewardship, he goes to satisfy them or clear the debt.

He further stated that Ghanaians are always quick to judge or have problems when people say politicians because they always relate it to MPs.

“When you mention politician in Ghana, they equate it to Members of Parliament. They leave out ministers and the others. Look how much does the CEO of SSNIT take, how much does CEO of COCOBOD take? So why will the people of Ghana have problems with an MP whose salary is GHC20,000 when the CEO of COCOBOD take? So why will the people of Ghana have a problem with an MP whose salary is GHC 20,000 when the CEO of SSNIT takes home close to GHC 100,000 a month?”

Source:Ghpage

