“The beef turn burger” – Sam George makes peace with Shatta Wale [Details]

The simmering bad blood between Ghanaian legislator Sam George and musician Shatta Wale has been mutually quashed as they make peace.

The two have decided to smoke the peace pipe moments after Shatta Wale had gone on a Twitter rampage and dragged Sam George for using what he described as unacceptable words on him.

The genesis of the brawl was when Shatta Wale’s questionable photo of himself kissing a male partner hit the internet.

Shatta Wale kissing male partner

The photo sparked gay rumors where many asserted that it was unacceptable behavior for Shatta Wale to lock lips with a male partner…the explanations that were given thereof made little or no sense to the masses.

Sam George in a reactionary post from his position as a champion against activities of LGBTQ in Ghana said Shatta Wale could probably be under the influence of drugs.

In fact, he said the SM President might have smoked the wrong leaves which was why he took the decision to kiss a male partner.

Those words rubbed Shatta Wale the wrong way who took personal exceptions. He went on Twitter and started berating the Ningo-Prampram MP.

He used unprintable and derogatory words on his person and warned him to stay off his issues.

Well, at that moment, everybody was waiting for Sam George’s response. Many felt he would give Shatta Wale a hard knock which could potentially lead to a prolonged beef between the two.

Contrary to expectations, Sam George has buried the hatchet with Shatta Wale. The latter said he had reached out to the former on the phone and they have sorted out their differences amicably.

What was supposed to be a beef had been reduced to a burger…lol!