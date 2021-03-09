type here...
GhPage Entertainment The best kiss I've received is from a guy - Nana Made...
Entertainment

The best kiss I’ve received is from a guy – Nana Made in China

By Qwame Benedict
The kiss I've received is from a guy - Nana Made in China
Nana Made in China
- Advertisement -

Since the issue of the legalisation of LGBT surfaced in Ghana, a lot of people have come out reveal their deep secrets while others are still holding onto theirs and hoping to one day let the truth out.

Content creator and youtuber Nana Made in China has also come out to add his voice by sharing an experience he believes no lady has been able to meet with him.

According to him, the best kiss he has received in his life didn’t come from a woman but rather from a man.

Granting an interview with Zionfelix, he revealed that till date, no woman has been able to make him feel like how the guy made him feel when they kissed.

Nana Made in China when questioned about how he ended up kissing a male, disclosed that they were playing a game and his task was to kiss a male.

He went on to say that since it was game, he decided to do it but he reliased he enjoyed the kiss very well and is very sure the other guy he kissed also felt same about the kiss.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Accra
few clouds
91.4 ° F
91.4 °
91.4 °
55 %
4.5mph
20 %
Tue
89 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News