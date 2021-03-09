- Advertisement -

Since the issue of the legalisation of LGBT surfaced in Ghana, a lot of people have come out reveal their deep secrets while others are still holding onto theirs and hoping to one day let the truth out.

Content creator and youtuber Nana Made in China has also come out to add his voice by sharing an experience he believes no lady has been able to meet with him.

According to him, the best kiss he has received in his life didn’t come from a woman but rather from a man.

Granting an interview with Zionfelix, he revealed that till date, no woman has been able to make him feel like how the guy made him feel when they kissed.

Nana Made in China when questioned about how he ended up kissing a male, disclosed that they were playing a game and his task was to kiss a male.

He went on to say that since it was game, he decided to do it but he reliased he enjoyed the kiss very well and is very sure the other guy he kissed also felt same about the kiss.