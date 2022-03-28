type here...
GhPageEntertainmentThe Bible is archaic - Rev Obofour
Entertainment

The Bible is archaic – Rev Obofour

By Armani Brooklyn
Rev Obofour
Controversial Ghanaian cleric, Rev Obofour has sparked a very hot controversy on the internet after suggesting that Jesus Christ was nailed to the cross because he committed a grace crime.

According to the general overseer and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, most of the stories in the Bible are fake and needs to be given a second look.

He further stated that the story of how Daniel slept in the lion’s den unharmed is a Kwaku Ananse story and shouldn’t be trusted.

Rev Obofour’s blasphemous submissions have shocked many Ghanaians, especially those belonging to the Christendom because no one ever projected that he could make such a u-turn and mock the same Bible he uses to preach.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the fast trending video;

@1unclerealjoe – And who said he was doing the work of God? Did you ever heard him quote a verse from the Bible? Let’s be guided, by their fruit ye shall know them.. Dem just hypnotize people dey mislead dem.

@Nathan_Klyne – man cash out finish dey come call his source of wealth archaic…….proper man of God

@logs5 – sii Mo Bible nu as if he does not preach from same Bible

Has Rev Obofour joined the common sense family after making millions using the same Bible he’s now condemning?

    Source:GHpage

