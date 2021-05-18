The general manager for Gh-One media house Nana Aba Anamoah has described churches in the country as the biggest hypocrites as far as the development of the country is concerned.

According to the outspoken journalist, she is surprised at the way these churches are praising the government following their intention to build a National Cathedral for the country while their church members suffer.

In a tweet on micro-blogging site, she stated without mincing words that the church members are dying in hospitals because the doctors do not have basic tools to work in the hospital and others don’t even have hospital beds.

“The biggest hypocrites are the religious organisations. Your members can’t afford basic healthcare needs. They’re dying because simple tools are unavailable for doctors/nurses to work with. Heck, they can’t even get a bed in hospitals.But you’re excited about a cathedral.”

