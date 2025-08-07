The black box of the crashed helicopter has been found- more details

A report available at the news desk of one of the fast-rising online portals in Ghana, Gh Page is that the black box has been found.

Even though still in a state of melancholy, the happy news was made known to all and sundry by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene.

The minister took to his socials, Facebook among the numerous to state that “The black box has been found”.

It is noted that the black box is a device that records flight activity including voice recordings in helicopters and airplanes.

Finding it will make it known what caused the Obuasi helicopter crash that claimed the lives of NDC bigwigs.