type here...
GhPage Lifestyle The black officer in George Floyd killing is Nigerian
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

The black officer in George Floyd killing is Nigerian

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
|
Alexander-Kueng-and-George-Floyd
Alexander-Kueng-and-George-Floyd
- Advertisement -

The black officer captured in the viral video of George Floyd’s killing is claimed to be a Nigerian, reports has it.

The black police officer J. Alexander Kueng, 26, who was part of the wicked cops who arrested and murdered George Floyd has been named as Nigerian.

READ ALSO: Kwame A- Plus blasts Government for holding a memorial service in honour of George Floyd

In the report circulating about the cops has it that he was born from a white mother and a Nigerian father.

J. Alexander Kueng was the one who held down Floyd by his back while senior officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the black man’s neck for almost nine minutes.

Background: George Floyd is an African-American man who died in Powderhorn, a neighbourhood south of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota On May 25, 2020.

Mr Floyd was in handcuff and lying face down on a city street during his arrest for allegedly issuing a dud check of $20 at a deli.

Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, pinned him down with his knee on the neck of Floyd. He kept his knee there for more than 8 minutes.

Other officers at the scene included Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas K. Lane who were participating in Floyd’s arrest.

A video of the incident captured by an onlooker and posted online sparked protests in major cities across the United States and even beyond its borders to Europe.

READ ALSO: Pictures of George Floyd’s memorial service surface online

J. Alexander Kueng has since been fired, charged in connection with the murder, and denounced by some of his siblings for his failure to intervene in Floyd’s death.

#BlackLiesMatter

Previous articleStephen Ampofo: Joyce Dzidzor Mensah baby daddy’s in-law threaten a lawsuit
Next articleWoe unto the one who called me a baby-making machine – Tracey Boakye

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Pastor caught red-handed attempting to sleep with a married woman

RASHAD -
A popular Nigerian pastor has been caught red-handed by the woman's husband and other relatives. The man of God...
Read more
Lifestyle

Hoahi granted 30,000 cedis bail after accusing Rev Obofour of murder

Lizbeth Brown -
Reports reaching GhPage News indicates that Nana Osei Bonsu popularly known as Nana Hoahi has been granted bail after he was charged...
Read more
Lifestyle

Dubai Police extradite Hushpuppi and Mr Woodberry to the US

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian fraudster Ramon Igbalode Abbas popularly known as Ray Hushpuppi and his partner in crime Olalekan Jacon Ponle also known widely as Mr Woodberry...
Read more
Lifestyle

I got healed from COVID-19 after TB Joshua prayed for me – Medical Doctor

Mr. Tabernacle -
A Cameroonian medical doctor identified as Kameni Pierre has revealed in a new video that he received healing from COVID-19 after being prayed for...
Read more
Lifestyle

Lovely video of Obofour and wife Queen Ciara chopping love goes viral

RASHAD -
The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Kwaku Antwi aka Reverend Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara keep breaking the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Rich Ghanaian in the UK, Khafiz shares video sniffing coke on Snapchat

RASHAD -
There is a viral video of a Ghanaian guy sniffing a substance suspected to be cocaine on a flat tummy of a...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, July 4, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Sat
25 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
26 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Lifestyle

Pastor caught red-handed attempting to sleep with a married woman

RASHAD -
A popular Nigerian pastor has been caught red-handed by the woman's husband and other relatives. The man of God...
Read more
Entertainment

He introduced Ahuofe Patri into drugs – Kontinene shades Kwabena Kwabena

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng popularly known as Nana Kontihene has revealed in a new video that an artist he...
Read more
News

Hajia4Real wrote a love letter to Wontumi in the name of suit- Ampaw

RASHAD -
Popular Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Real has through her lawyers ordered the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Chairman Wontumi to apologize to her within 24...
Read more
Entertainment

Funny Face outdoors new big booty girlfriend who helped him through depression

RASHAD -
Funny Face has been through hell for the past two months and it appears to have ended. The popular comedian has found...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News