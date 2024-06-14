type here...
The bleaching is too much – Ghanaians tell Becca as her new obroni looking pictures trend

By Armani Brooklyn
Becca

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Becca, has come under severe criticism as her new pictures trend on social media.


As we all know, Becca has denied on many occasions that she has bleached her once-melan skin.

But however, a recent photo of the songstress going viral shows how white she looks – Raising more suspicions of bleaching.

Citing from this new picture, Becca’s skin now looks as white as a Russian’s.

Predictably, she will attribute it to the use of filters as social media users have ganged up to call her out for bleaching.

Becca

Netizens Reactions…

akua665 – White people had a meeting this morning. She represented us, the Ghana branch.


otsinpong – I repeat being with a Nigerian man will change your life in so many ways ! I rest my case . If you insult me n ur a woman may a Nigerian man happen to u. Amen !

cmf_automobile – Please is she the one who sang African woman ?????

Recall that in an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM on February 5, Becca said that she hasnt bleached her skin.

The ‘African Woman’ hitmaker maintained that her appearance is not a result of any cosmetic products, but rather a Snapchat filter that she likes and uses frequently.

