type here...
GhPage Entertainment The bleaching spirit in Bukom Banku needs to be cast away -...
Entertainment

The bleaching spirit in Bukom Banku needs to be cast away – Kumchacha

By Qwame Benedict
The bleaching spirit in Bukom Banku needs to be cast away - Kumchacha
Bukom Banku and Prophet Kumchacha
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko known to many as Bukom Banku is once again in the news for bleaching his skin.

It would be remembered that some years ago, a photo of him surfaced on social media where he had toned his skin and was almost looking white.

Initially when people complained he told them he was not going to stop but after several advice he promised to stop which he did.

New photos of Bukom Banku recently has shown that he has gone back to bleaching and this time its more serious than previously.

This has made the founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministry Prophet Kumchacha to speak against Bukom Banku new look saying he need to be delivered from the evil spirit disturbing him to bleach.

He stated that it is a sin for anyone to bleach during a discussion on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment’ Show hosted by Halifax Ansah Addo.

Prophet Kumchacha quoted Lamentation 4:8 – “But now they are blacker than soot; they are not recognized in the streets. Their skin has shriveled on their bones; it has become as dry as a stick” – to support his statement.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

The renowned preacher said the body is God’s temple and it needs to be kept clean.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Accra
few clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
88 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News