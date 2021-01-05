- Advertisement -

Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko known to many as Bukom Banku is once again in the news for bleaching his skin.

It would be remembered that some years ago, a photo of him surfaced on social media where he had toned his skin and was almost looking white.

Initially when people complained he told them he was not going to stop but after several advice he promised to stop which he did.

New photos of Bukom Banku recently has shown that he has gone back to bleaching and this time its more serious than previously.

This has made the founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministry Prophet Kumchacha to speak against Bukom Banku new look saying he need to be delivered from the evil spirit disturbing him to bleach.

He stated that it is a sin for anyone to bleach during a discussion on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment’ Show hosted by Halifax Ansah Addo.

Prophet Kumchacha quoted Lamentation 4:8 – “But now they are blacker than soot; they are not recognized in the streets. Their skin has shriveled on their bones; it has become as dry as a stick” – to support his statement.

The renowned preacher said the body is God’s temple and it needs to be kept clean.