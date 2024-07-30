The boys are too stubborn, I’ll quit acting in the next two weeks – Dr Likee emotionally reveals

Ghanaian comic actor and content creator Dr Likee has announced his retirement from acting in productions by other people.

In an emotional interview with Papa J, Dr Likee revealed that he no longer finds joy in acting due to the stress and backbiting associated with the industry.

Expressing his frustrations, Dr Likee shared that he has become the enemy of many producers because he no longer has the time to be on their sets.

This, he said, has led to his decision to retire from acting in other people’s productions.



“I might produce some content on my own, but my days of appearing in other people’s movies are over,” – he stated.

During the interview, Dr Likee also lamented over the challenges he faces with the younger generation of skit-makers he has mentored.

He described them as stubborn and unresponsive to his advice, adding another layer of disillusionment to his experience in the industry.

As expected, Dr Likee’s announcement has stirred emotions among fans and colleagues alike, who have come to admire his contributions to Ghana’s entertainment scene.

Watch the video below to know more…