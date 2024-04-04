The car is not his, he does not own any business too- netizens expose Zack Gh after bragging that he is into real estate

- Advertisement -

“An elephant cannot hide behind the shrub”, these adages by the elders were not said for nothing.

Ghanaian actor who doubles as a musician and a former manager for Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Zack Gh has been exposed big time after trying to put pressure on the Ghanaian youth.

In a video circulating across social media platforms, the actor was interviewed by blogger Zionfelix during the Easter holidays.

During the interview, Zack GH stated that he had acquired a new Lexus car worth 520, 000 ghana cedis.

When asked about the source of his income, the musician said he owns many businesses, mentioning real estate as one of the businesses he is into.

These words from the actor did not augur well for some netizens who know the actor personally.

According to them, Zack Gh does not own the Lexus car, nor does he own businesses as he stated in the interview.

One netizen, who got pissed by Zack’s statement asked the host to let Zack take him on a tour of the real estate business he spoke of.

A netizen said “So what will happen to men when they say the truth!2024 still settings..”

“@zionfelixdotcom when r u going to give us a tour in the so called estates ? u should have asked for a tour ?anaa”, another netizen said.