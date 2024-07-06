type here...
The certificate I showed was picked from GWR’s website and edited with my details – Chef Smith reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Chef Smith

Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith has publicly apologized for his fraudulent claim of achieving a Guinness World Record for a cook-a-thon.

In an emotional interview with GHOne Television hosted by Serwaa Amihere, Chef Smith admitted to falsifying a certificate and asked for forgiveness amid tears.

The scandal began when Chef Smith announced on July 2 that he had set a new cook-a-thon record, proudly displaying a certificate as proof.

However, doubts arose when the certificate was scrutinized, and it was revealed that it had been downloaded and edited from the official Guinness World Records (GWR) website.

In the GHOne interview, Chef Smith confessed to his deception. “I am deeply sorry for the confusion and disappointment my actions have caused,” he tearfully stated

He admitted that he had used a certificate template from the GWR website and altered it with his details to falsely claim the record.

Adding to the controversy, Chef Smith revealed that he had copied application documents from another applicant, Adu Safoa, to secure sponsorships for his alleged cook-a-thon.

Source:GHpage

