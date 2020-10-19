The chief suspect in Legon law lecturer murder confirmed dead

- Advertisement -

The chief suspect in the murder of University of Ghana law lecturer Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh according to information reaching us, has died in police custody.

The suspect identified as James Nana Womba who was a domestic househelp in the house of the lecturer is reported to have been sick for sometime while in police custody.

His death comes few days after he shockingly confessed of killing the lecturer and narrated how it all happened.

James’ confession led to the dropping of charges against three other domestic workers at the residence of the law lecturer.

The late Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was murdered in his home by James who tied his hands and cloth stuffed in his mouth in his residence at Adriganor at East Legon .