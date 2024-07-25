The Churches in Ghana are sick – Adom Kyei Duah replies Christian Council over Anti-Christ tag (Video)

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah through the Council Of Elders for Believers Worship Center has replied to the Christian Council’s Anti-Christ tag.

In a press statement, the Christian Council of Ghana openly condemned Adom Kyei Duah’s projection that his face would be used to represent Jesus Christ in the next 500 years.

According to the Christian Council, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah is not and can never be the Jesus that Christians seek.

In the press statement, the organisation further affirmed that there can only be one Jesus and he’s the one born of the virgin Mary.

A part of the press statement reads; Firstly, we wish to state unequivocally that Prophet Adom Kyei Duah is not and cannot be the Jesus that Christians seek in Ghana or the world at large,”

Reacting to the harsh condemnation from the Christian Council, Adom Kyei Duah’s council of elders have maintained that the revered man of God has never declared himself as the Messiah.

In their statement, they also pointed out some of the ills that have engulfed the churches i Ghana which need to be addressed.

The Council Of Elders cited the sale of items in churches which exports monies from their poor members.

Reported cases of pastors sleeping with their married church members.

Cases of pastors falsely accusing people of being witches and wizards plus others.

