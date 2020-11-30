The date for the burial of Jerry John Rawlings announced

- Advertisement -

The date of the funeral for former president Jerry John Rawlings has been announced to the general public.

The late Former President Jerry John Rawlings will be given a state burial on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Independence Square in Accra.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by James Victor Gbeho, the head of the funeral planning committee.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW;

PRESIDENT RAWLINGS’ FUNERAL TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 23

The family of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings has in consultation with the Government, agreed that the date for the State funeral of the former President is confirmed for Wednesday, 23rd December 2020 at the Independence Square in Accra.

The family is working in conjunction with the Government on the finer details of the funeral ceremony and will communicate the arrangements in due course.

Individuals and institutions who wish to contribute tributes to the memory of Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings are reminded to email such tributes to [email protected]

Signed:

Ambassador James Victor Gbeho

(Head of Funeral Planning Committee)

The former president died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness. He was 73.