The DNA is wrong because I slept with her just once- man says after DNA proved he is the father of a child

By Mzta Churchill

Recounted Gh Page made a publication about one man named Kwaku Frimpong who slept with an underage deaf and dumb lady?

Well, after back and forth a DNA test was conducted to ensure that peace prevailed.

Well, according to the DNA report, Kwaku Frimpong is the biological father of the child of the deaf and dumb girl.

In his reaction, Kwaku Frimpong insisted that he is not the biological father of the child.

The young man claims he still doesn’t understand why they would say he is responsible for the pregnancy when he slept with the young lady just once.

He went on to add that, he does not trust the DNA, stating that the DNA has made a mistake.

