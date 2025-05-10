type here...
The dollar will rise again if you mention Akufo Addo’s name- Captain Smart warns his worker

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart has caused a stir online.

A video that features the renowned journalist has popped up online, making netizens react.

In the video, Captain Smart was hosting his usual program when the NPP’s campaign song was played at the background by his DJ.

Immediately he heard the song being played, Captain Smart warned his DJ to stop playing the song as soon as possible.

According to Captain Smart, should his DJ continue to play any song that mentions the name, Akufo Addo, the dollar is likely to rise again.

Meanwhile, the Cedis to the dollar, at the moment is 1 dollar: 13 Cedis.

