The dollars Sammy Gyamfi gave me is not money to me- Nana Agradaa

Nana Agraada has fired back at Ghanaians who have been dragging her online.

In a viral self recorded video, Nana Agradaa disclosed how she met Sammy Gyamfi when she was on her way to somewhere.

According to her, when she saw Sammy Gyamfi, she personally approached the politician to say hi to him.

Initially, Nana Agradaa claims she thought Sammy Gyamfi wouldn’t be kind to her because of how she campaigned against them in the last general election.

However, she stated that things were not the same way she thought, disclosing that she had a good time with Sammy Gyamfi.

She asked Ghanaians to stop talking about the money Sammy Gyamfi gave her because that was not money to her.