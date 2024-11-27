The EC and NPP are working together to rig the elections – John Mahama alleges

Former President and NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has accused the ruling NPP and the Electoral Commission (EC) of attempting to rig the upcoming December 7 elections.

Speaking at a mini rally in Sekondi on November 26, 2024, Mahama alleged that the EC was colluding with the NPP through compromised officials tasked with manipulating the electoral process.

He urged the EC to address these claims by removing such individuals and called on NDC supporters to remain vigilant throughout the election period to safeguard fairness.

“The NDC is very alert this year,” he stated. “No party should dare attempt rigging the election.”

In response, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa has dismissed the allegations and emphasized that the Commission’s dedication to free, fair, and transparent elections still holds.

In a press brief, she highlighted that preparations, including the special voting exercise set for December 2, were on track to ensure a credible process.

The tension shows the high stakes of the 2024 elections, with both sides urging transparency and accountability.