The EC Wants To Help The NPP In Rigging The Election- John Mahama Drops Shocking Revelation

Former president who doubles as the flagbearer of the NDC, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has made an emotional post ahead of the December 7 general election.

The former president has taken to his official social media handles to announce that the EC is determined to aid the incumbent NPP to rig the election.

He noted in the post that he and the NDC have uncovered a lot of evil bedeviling acts on the side of the NPP.

According to him, they have reported such issues to the EC, hoping that they would take immediate action, but to his surprise, the EC has turned a deaf ear.

He concluded that per the information he had gathered, the EC was determined to aid the NPP to rig the election.

The former president is therefor calling on international bodies, religious and traditional leaders, and election observer missions among others to walk the talk.