The Female Students In My School Want To Chop Me Because I Am A Cadet Commander- Guy Cries Out

Whilst numerous guys’ proposals have been declined by many girls, the story is different with a young guy.

A young guy, known to be the Cadet commander of a senior high school has made a shocking disclosure.

Speaking in an interview chanced by Gh Page, the young guy disclosed the advantages of being famous on campus, and in Ghana at large.

According to him, a lot of female students are dying for him because of his position as the Cadet Commander in his school.

He noted that the story was different before fame set in, citing his relationship with a young student as an example.

According to him, before he became the cadet commander, this girl treated him with contempt, as he said the lady would see him and act as though he was not a human being.

He stated that after becoming the cadet commander, this same lady, among other numerous ones is trying to get close to her with a bad intention.