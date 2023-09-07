“The fire didn’t kill him, the doctor’s injections did”: Mother of burnt AAMUSTED students reveals – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Recall GhPage.com broke a news about a student who died out of fire burns when tertiary campus rituals went wrong on his side one fateful night.

Prosper Owusu was a level 300 Mathematics student at AAMUSTED and highly touted as the chief priest of the school during traditional tertiary rituals.

Arrested as he was affectionately called didn’t see the light of day one night as his traditional smock attire caught fire and burnt him which led to his death as reported but new conversations with his parents claims otherwise.

According to an exclusive conversations with the mother done by GhPage TV, she alleges that her son didn’t really die by the fire.

The mother of the deceased, claims her son was injected the night before his death the following day which according to her led to the death of her son.

She claims the son was speaking gibberish so she consulted the doctor on duty for answers and she was Informed that it’s one of the symptoms of fire burns. The doctor then went on to inject him to keep him calm and that was the last time he lived.

According to her, she noticed some changes in her son the following day and made enquiries from a nurse but didn’t get any concrete reason.

