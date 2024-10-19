Funny Face has made a shocking U-turn about his children with baby mama Vanessa Nicole and his earlier DNA test result saying the results were wrong.

Weeks ago, the comic actor in a live video disclosed that he had finally gotten the answer to a question that had been bothering him for months and that had to do with the paternity of his ‘suppose’ children.

According to him, he managed to conduct a DNA test on the kids after he managed to get hair strands from all three children and the results are now saying he is not the biological father of the three girls.

In a new video on his official page, he disclosed that the doctor who did the test on the girls had called to tell him the results of the first DNA test were wrong and he is the biological father of the girls.

He continued that he had now converted into a Muslim and would soon change the name of the girls to Muslim names.

As usual, he had some words for his baby mama Vanessa Nicole notifying her that he was going to disturb her until she brought the girls back to him.

Watch the video below: