The first person to die of COVID-19 in Ghana buried(Video)

The first person to die of COVID-19 in Ghana has been buried shortly after his sad demise.

Tarek Minkara, a 61-year-old Lebanese who was a resident in Kumasi and died of coronavirus shortly after returning to the country has reportedly been buried.

According to sources, this is in line with the 61-year-old’s religion and custom as a Muslim which mandates that the deceased are buried shortly after their passing.

In a video sighted, the deceased Tarek Minkara was transported to the graveside with an ambulance as the people in charge carefully put on protective wears to keep themselves fully shielded. This is due to the highly epidemic nature of COVID-19 which was responsible for his death.

His family is yet to be heard from in the media.

It is reported that the 61-year-old Tarek Minkara was a spare parts dealer and a popular figure in Kumasi where he resided before death took him away sadly.

In other news, Ghana has recorded its third death case of the coronavirus.