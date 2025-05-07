The friends you make will make going to jail a daily routine for you- Medikal

Former AMG topmost artiste, Medikal has waded into Showboy’s action of injuring someone.

Medikal has said that he pities the guy who was arrested alongside Showboy.

Reacting to this in a self-recorded video, Medikal spoke against the association of bad friends, advising that everyone should be careful about the kind of people they make friends with.

According to Medikal, an innocent soul is arrested all because of the stupid action of Showboy.

He noted that had the young man been selective of who to surround himself with, this wouldn’t have happened.

He stated that the association of bad friends can make going to jail on regular basis a normal thing for them.