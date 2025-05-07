type here...
Entertainment

The friends you make will make going to jail a daily routine for you- Medikal

By Mzta Churchill

Former AMG topmost artiste, Medikal has waded into Showboy’s action of injuring someone.

Medikal has said that he pities the guy who was arrested alongside Showboy.

Reacting to this in a self-recorded video, Medikal spoke against the association of bad friends, advising that everyone should be careful about the kind of people they make friends with.

According to Medikal, an innocent soul is arrested all because of the stupid action of Showboy.

He noted that had the young man been selective of who to surround himself with, this wouldn’t have happened.

He stated that the association of bad friends can make going to jail on regular basis a normal thing for them.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I finally see- Kofi Adoma

No invitation, no red carpet- TGMA organizers warn

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, May 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sylvia bites Raymond’s manhood

Sylvia and Raymond

I finally see- Kofi Adoma

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Police reveals how Ama Serwaa was kidnapped

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Dr Likee’s fake obituray poster goes viral

Dr Likee and his fake Obituatry poster
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways