The Genesis Of Delay And Afia Schwar’s Beef That Got John Mahama Affected

Trending on social media platforms is the rekindled brouhaha between controversial media personalities, Afia Schwar and Delay.

The issue has escalated to a worrisome level that former president and flag bearer of the NDC, John Mahama has been dragged.

According to Afia Schwar, Delay should stop acting like a successful woman because she is not since she sleeps with men for fame and money, saying that she slept with the former president for a Prado car.

But the question many netizens are pondering over is, how did all these started? Who even started all these?

Well, the issue all started when Delay recently interviewed media personality MC Yaa Yeboah.

During the interview, MC Yaa Yeboah said “You see I have beautiful teeth? I like playing but I don’t play with pigs. There are certain things I choose not to mind. My vagina is not where Ghana’s tax is, so I owe no one an explanation”.

These words did not sound pleasant in the ears of Afia Schwar, which made her fire shots at both MC Yaa Yeboah and Delay.