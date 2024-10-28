The Girls’ Spirit Will Haunt Prophet Salifu Amoako And His Family- Anita Afriyie

Gospel musician turned prophetess, Anita Afriyie has made a shocking disclosure about the young girls who met their untimely death through the accident that involved Prophet Salifu Amoako’s son.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Anita Afriyie sent a strong warning to Prophet Salifu Amoako and his family.

She noted that their son, Erald would not have any spiritual issues because he is regarded as a youngster, but on the other side, Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife know much, hence, they should be ready to face anything.

She advised that the man of God should stop spewing rubbish anytime he gets the opportunity, but instead, utilize any opportunity he gets to render an unqualified apology to the spirits of the girls as well as their families.

According to the woman of God, God has sent her to tell Bishop Salifu Amoako to beg for forgiveness or face the wrath of the spirit of the children.

