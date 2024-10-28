GhPageEntertainmentThe Girls’ Spirit Will Haunt Prophet Salifu Amoako And His Family- Anita...
Entertainment

The Girls’ Spirit Will Haunt Prophet Salifu Amoako And His Family- Anita Afriyie

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Gospel musician turned prophetess, Anita Afriyie has made a shocking disclosure about the young girls who met their untimely death through the accident that involved Prophet Salifu Amoako’s son.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Anita Afriyie sent a strong warning to Prophet Salifu Amoako and his family.

She noted that their son, Erald would not have any spiritual issues because he is regarded as a youngster, but on the other side, Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife know much, hence, they should be ready to face anything.

She advised that the man of God should stop spewing rubbish anytime he gets the opportunity, but instead, utilize any opportunity he gets to render an unqualified apology to the spirits of the girls as well as their families.

According to the woman of God, God has sent her to tell Bishop Salifu Amoako to beg for forgiveness or face the wrath of the spirit of the children.

Meanwhile, let us watch the video of Anita Afriyie.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, October 28, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
2.6mph
75 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways