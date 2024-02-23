The GWR employee who disqualified Afua Asantewaa is a Nigerian – Ghanaian man alleges – Screenshot

- Advertisement -

There are mixed reactions on the local digital space regarding the singing marathon attempt by Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

This comes after Guinness World Records (GWR) revealed that Afua Asantewaa’s attempt to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual was “unsuccessful” but acknowledged how “inspirational it has been for her fans”.

In December 2023, Afua Asantewaa began her attempt to break the record for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual which she achieved an impressive 126hrs and 55 minutes.

But announcing the record attempt by the Afua Asantewaa on February 23, the GWR stated;

“Unfortunately, Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon.”

In regard to this, Ghanaians have taken to the micro-blogging site to extend their heartfelt message to Afua Asantewaa and commended her for her effort at the singing record attempt.

A Facebook used with the handle name Blewusi Linus Klegh has also shared his two cents and according to him in a post, he suspects the GWR employee who disqualified Afua Asantewaa is a Nigerian.

Reacting to the devastating news, he commented;

So bad. The Guinness World Record employee who disqualified Afua Asantewaa must surely be a Nigerian. He or she must have done it so Nigrrains will troll us but we are all equal to the task. They should bring it on

