The Gyan Brothers assault CEO of Web Soft Solution

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Godwin Martey(L) Asamoah Gyan and Brother Baffour Gyan(R)
The Gyan Brothers who are both former Blackstars players are reported to have assaulted Godwin Martey, the Chief Executive Officer-CEO of Web Soft Solutions during a tennis match.

Per our gatherings, the incident is said to have occurred at the 37 Army Officer’s Mess tennis court last night.

Godwin according to him wanted to quit the game after he felt that he was unfairly treated by Baffour Gyan who was the referee in his tennis match against Asamoah Gyan.

Most of these controversial points that were in my favour, Baffour Gyan was giving the point to Asamoah Gyan. At a point, I became a bit uncomfortable with it.

So there was a particular point that to me was obvious that the ball was good, and Baffour Gyan insisted that the point was for Asamoah Gyan”. Godwin narrated.

CEO of Web Soft Solutions indicated that although the beholders agreed with him, he received no support from them because of who Asamoah Gyan was. A big star of course.

Unhappy about the situation, Godwin asked for a proper tournament to be arranged with a match commissioner and a neutral referee to ensure 100% fairness to both parties.

Baffour Gyan who was the umpire not ready to see his brother lose shouted at him ordering him to stop talking and get back to play. “My friend shut up and stand there and play” Baffour shouted.

Mr Martey quit the game and went to sit on the sidelines of the tennis court because he felt bullied by Asamoah Gyan’s brother.

Baffour Gyan by reports walked towards Godwin, slapping him continuously and insisting that he gets back in the game.

Mr Martey said that even after he complained to Asamoah Gyan that he was being assaulted by Baffour, Asamoah Gyan replied by saying: “Yes, you deserve it.”

Listen to the audio recording of the incident;

The incident, per what we have been told has since been reported to the Cantonment Police Station.

Source:GHPAGE

