The Highest Money I Made From Doing Music For 3 Years Is 100 Dollars- AY Poyoo

Internet sensation, AY Poyoo has thrown his support for veteran Ghanaian musician and “Abusua Kyiri Ka” hitmaker, Samuel Owusu.

Ghpage.com made a post about the veteran musician advising both upcoming and mainstream artists not to rely on music alone, saying that people who rely on music alone might remain poor even in their deaths.

He advised musicians to obtain formal education and a side hustle before they venture into music, that is if they do not want to get disappointed in the end.

Well, AY Poyoo has divulged that indeed, there is no money in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

In a viral self-recorded video, AY Poyoo said that apart from getting fame, he made close to nothing as a musician.

Unlike Dancehall enigma Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy among others, AY Poyoo claims after 3 years of doing music as a full-time job, he has not been able to purchase a car, nor has he been able to make any property from the music he does.

AY Poyoo shockingly disclosed that the highest money he has earned as a musician for 3 years is 100 dollars.