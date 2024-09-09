type here...
The is a curse on the head of the people leading the Blackstars – Prophet Oduro

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministries Prophet Kofi Oduro without mincing words has disclosed that the Ghana National Male football team the Blackstars is cursed.

Speaking during a sermon, he mentioned that the people leading the Blackstars should be informed that there is a curse hovering around their necks.

He added that until the curses hovering around their heads were broken, then the team would continue to lose to their enemies in all competition.

He said: “When you face repeated defeat over a long time, it signifies a spiritual burden that needs to be broken—just like the Black Stars. You cannot convince me there’s a blessing on the team. There’s a curse on their head that must be lifted. Otherwise, they will continue to lose. All they seem to do is chop money.”

