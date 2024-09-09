Speaking during a sermon, he mentioned that the people leading the Blackstars should be informed that there is a curse hovering around their necks.

He added that until the curses hovering around their heads were broken, then the team would continue to lose to their enemies in all competition.

He said: “When you face repeated defeat over a long time, it signifies a spiritual burden that needs to be broken—just like the Black Stars. You cannot convince me there’s a blessing on the team. There’s a curse on their head that must be lifted. Otherwise, they will continue to lose. All they seem to do is chop money.”

