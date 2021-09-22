- Advertisement -

A new report has emerged in the wake of the Kidnapping story of the 9-month-old pregnant woman who went missing in Takoradi last week, Josephine Panyin Mensah.

It has come out that the found pregnant woman who was reportedly kidnapped weeks ago was never pregnant.

This shocking disclosure was made by the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah during a phone-in interview with Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye on Kessben ‘Maakye’ show.

The minister further revealed that the medical officer who examined the woman at Axin Government Hospital told him that the missing but found woman from Takoradi was never pregnant as she claimed.

Hon. Kwabena Okyere added that the initial investigations by the BNI indicate the story was fake, thus her missing story is sheer fabrication.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the story was a fabrication. They suspect that this whole story was fake and that the medical officer who examined her said she’s not pregnant and has never been pregnant…” The minister explained.

This new development has made people ask questions. Information that earlier made rounds revealed that the woman, recounting her ordeal in writing after she was found said she delivered on the day she went missing and said she was also kidnapped.

However, Michael Simons ( Josephine’s husband), in an interview this morning on Connect Fm, says his wife was pregnant when she was kidnapped.

According to him, there are records at the Takoradi Hospital which shows that his wife has been pregnant for nine months.

He was moved to tears by the words of the regional Minister, claiming the National Security should have made its cross-checks before coming out with that piece of information.