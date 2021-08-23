type here...
The killer is my business partner – Father of the murdered boy

By Qwame Benedict
The father of Stephen Sarpong (the young boy who was murdered by a man in Sunyani) has broken his silence on the murder of his 15-years-old son.

According to the father, the murderous deed committed by the suspect, Richard Appiah, who he claimed was his business partner, a friend, and a neighbour stunned him.

The 28-year-old male is being held by Sunyani police after the JHS 2 student’s body parts were discovered with the lifeless body of his 12-year-old step-brother, Loius Agyemang, and another unidentified victim.

The Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, and his colleagues have arrived in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, to investigate the death of three people in Alaska, a suburb of Abesim.

Richard Appiah, 28, is being held by Sunyani police after the body parts of a JHS 2 student, as well as the lifeless body of his 12-year-old step brother and another unidentified person, were discovered in a double door freezer.

Shocked residents of Abesim are gathered at the Abesim Police station for the arrival of the IGP despite the early morning rains.

The IGP is currently in a closed-door discussion with his team at the Abesim police station, and he will also pay a visit to the victim’s family.

Source:Ghpage

