“The Kumasi airport Mahama built was like a kitchen” – Chairman Wontumi mocks

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has expressed dissatisfaction with the first phase of the Kumasi Airport during former President John Dramani Mahama’s tenure.

Speaking in an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GhOne TV, Wontumi likened the previous airport to a “kitchen,”.

He suggested that it was far from meeting modern standards.

In the course of the interview, he credited the Akufo-Addo-led administration for transforming the facility into a world-class airport, contrasting it with Mahama’s alleged unfulfilled promises for the Ashanti Region.

The interview has since sparked debates regarding the development projects under successive governments.

Netizens Reactions…

Aget problem plus the person wae dey interview am — PY Samuelson????? (@YawScrip) November 17, 2024

At least John Mahama did something before leaving — Calusha ???? (@ismaila_kalusha) November 16, 2024