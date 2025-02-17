Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has opened up about her sexual life with her now-former husband Apostle Solomon Oduro saying the last time they slept was seven years ago.

Last week we reported that one of the reasons that led to the divorce of the two was the lack of sex between the two with Apostle Solomon Oduro disclosing that they have had sex 12 times in their 16 years of marriage.

Following this, a response from the camp of Charlotte Oduro has made its way into the media space.

The Counsellor in her response confirmed that they had indeed not been having sex and the last time they got intimate was seven(7) years ago.

She continued that they don’t even sleep on the same bed and the last time they slept on the same bed was about two(2) years ago.

“We haven’t slept in the same room for two years, and we haven’t had sexual relations for about seven years,” she stated in court documents.

Despite Apostle Solomon Oduro coming out to state that the marriage between them is officially over, some people believe the two are just playing a prank on Ghanaians.

Other people are also spreading rumours that the pastor is already seeing someone else and they are even planning on marriage adding that the announcement of the divorce was to make it official to the world that she was single.