type here...
Source:GhPage
Entertainment

The last time we enjoyed in bed was seven years ago – Charlotte Oduro

By Qwame Benedict
Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has opened up about her sexual life with her now-former husband Apostle Solomon Oduro saying the last time they slept was seven years ago.

Last week we reported that one of the reasons that led to the divorce of the two was the lack of sex between the two with Apostle Solomon Oduro disclosing that they have had sex 12 times in their 16 years of marriage.

Following this, a response from the camp of Charlotte Oduro has made its way into the media space.

The Counsellor in her response confirmed that they had indeed not been having sex and the last time they got intimate was seven(7) years ago.

She continued that they don’t even sleep on the same bed and the last time they slept on the same bed was about two(2) years ago.

“We haven’t slept in the same room for two years, and we haven’t had sexual relations for about seven years,” she stated in court documents.

Despite Apostle Solomon Oduro coming out to state that the marriage between them is officially over, some people believe the two are just playing a prank on Ghanaians.

Other people are also spreading rumours that the pastor is already seeing someone else and they are even planning on marriage adding that the announcement of the divorce was to make it official to the world that she was single.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Opoku-Bilson-and-Diana-Asamoah

I’m in a relationship with Opoku Bilson – Diana Asamoah

Sweet-Mimi-and-Oboy-Siki

Oboy Siki’s comments made my boyfriend break up with me – Sweet Mimi

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, February 17, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

Wife sleeps with her hubby’s mechanic; Says her partner isn’t able to satisfy her in bed

Wife sleeps with her hubby's mechanic; Says her partner isn't able to satisfy her in bed

Chairman Wontumi fed me with lies to hate John Mahama – Owusu Bempah

Owusu-Bempah-Mahama-Wontumi

Why Valentine’s choclate are so expensive this year

Why Valentine's choclate are so expensive this year

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways