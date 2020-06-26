The late Bishop Nyarko gave me a message to deliver to the world- Lady reveals

An anonymous lady has revealed during an interview with blogger Zionfelix that the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko appeared in her dreams and gave her a message to deliver to the world.

Kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko passed on on May 2, 2020, from a chronic disease.

The noble actor and staunch Christian reportedly suffered from a recurring acute colon cancer disease and gave up the ghost upon treatment at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

His demise was met with numerous conspiracy theories linking his death to mystical reasons.

According to some key figures in the movie industry who happened to be his colleagues, the late Bernard’s family prevented them from reaching out and helping the actor prior to his death.

The vibrant actor was a wordsmith who blessed our screens with his poise and mastery of his craft.

However, a mysterious lady who happens to be a member of the True Faith Church claims to have had an encounter with the late actor in a dream.

In an interview with ZionFelix, the lady mentioned that the late Bishop gave her a message to deliver to the world in a dream after she went to sleep from a fasting and prayer session.

According to her, in the dream, the actor asked her to tell the world to work on our relationship with God and not seek pleasure in the things of the world.

In a dream where she was the only person able to see and hear Bernard Nyarko speak, the latter stated that until he had delivered his message he was not going to have rest in the afterworld.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

She affirmed that she was in no way after media attention but was only conveying a message she was asked to deliver.