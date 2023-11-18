type here...
The lifeless body of 2PM surfaces; leaves Ghanaians teary (WATCH)

By Mr. Tabernacle
A deeply distressing development has unfolded in the wake of the reported passing of the talented rapper and lyrical maestro, 2 PM.

Graphic footage, capturing the lifeless remains of the young artist, has surfaced online, casting a pall of sorrow over his untimely demise.

Confirmation has been received that 2 PM, renowned as the King of Bars and a promising rap sensation, met his tragic end in a fatal motor accident on the preceding night.

The recently disclosed video, now circulating on various social media platforms, paints a poignant picture of 2 PM lying motionless on a bed, attended to by morgue personnel in their solemn duty.

The haunting visual has stirred a wave of sorrow and melancholy among Ghanaians, evoking tears and a profound sense of loss.

READ ALSO: Rising GH TikTok sensation 2PM reported dead

The untimely departure of this vibrant young artist has left a void, and the poignant scenes from the video have intensified the collective grief.

In this sombre moment, the nation mourns the painful exit of budding talent. May 2 PM’s soul find tranquillity in the afterlife, and may his memory endure as a testament to his artistic brilliance, despite the heartrending circumstances of his departure.

